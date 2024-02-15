The International Press Institute (IPI), Nigeria, has trained senior journalists from across Northern Nigeria on how to avoid Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation (SLAPP), describing it as one of the biggest threats facing media organisations in the country.

SLAPP are law suits intended to censor, intimidate and silence critics and critical media organisations by burdening them with the cost of a legal defence in the hopes that they will abandon their criticism or reportage.

The two-day event, which focused on SLAPPs, among other key issues concerning journalism, took place between 14 and 15 February, at the Tahir Guest Palace Hotel, Kano, the Kano State capital.

The training, themed, ‘Training for Senior Journalists on How to Avoid SLAPP Suits and Remain Ethical, with a Focus on Media Law Ethics, Fact Checking,’ was organised by IPI with the support of MacArthur Foundation.

Senior journalists as well as top media executives and entrepreneurs attended the event.

In his opening remarks on the first day, the President of IPI Nigeria, Musikilu Mojeed, who is also the Editor-in-Chief of PREMIUM TIMES, said the damage done by SLAPP has far-reaching effects on media professionals in the country.

Mr Mojeed lamented how some journalists have been routinely harassed, assaulted, incarcerated, and sometimes killed as a result of their work

He cited the 2022 World Press Freedom Index by Reporters Without Borders (RSF), which ranked Nigeria, with 46.79 points, ranked 129th out of 180 countries surveyed.

“But one of the biggest threats facing several key media organisations in the country at this time is the challenge of Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation (SLAPP). These are lawsuits directed at media organisations or activists with the sole purpose of silencing them.

“Several media outlets are being suffocated by SLAPP. In recent times, at least two journalists have been convicted of criminal defamation while two key independent media organisations have had their bank accounts frozen and their operations disrupted as a result of lawsuits,” Mr Mojeed said.

In his welcome address, the IPI Nigeria Board Chairman, Kabiru Yusuf, who is also the publisher of Daily Trust, reiterated the need for journalists to remain upright as the fourth estate of the realm in giving Nigeria a direction out of the current hardship in the country.

He emphasised the need to do the right thing always to protect the reputation and character of the media, which he said is defined by what it reports.

In his goodwill message, the Director of MacArthur Foundation in Nigeria, Cole Shettima, described the work of the IPI as critical to the country’s democracy empowered by vibrant journalism.

Participants who attended the day event applauded the efforts of IPI for giving them an opportunity to understanding the dangers of SLAPP to media and journalism practice in Nigeria.

Amina Amo, the Director of News at Al’umma Television Zamfara, while speaking with PREMIUM TIMES said: “I got excited over the whole thing. This training avails me the opportunity to understand what Libel is and how to deal with it.

“This training came at the right time for us especially northern editors and journalist. We are well informed and we will take the message back home.”

Different sessions were held on both the first and second days with focus on ‘Media Law, Ethics and Fact Checking’.

Among those who presented papers at the training were Garba Shehu, a former presidential spokesperson, Yusuf Ali, Yau Sule, Mainasara Kurfi and Tobi Soniyi.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

