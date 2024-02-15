President Bola Tinubu on Thursday met with state governors in Abuja to discuss pressing issues in the country including security and cost of living crisis.

At the end of the meeting, the president and the state governors agreed that there has been a “significant improvement” in the security situation in the country, a government spokesperson said.

Addressing journalists after the meeting, the Minister of Information, Mohammed Idris, said in the area of security, “Mr President and the state governors have all agreed that at this point, we are seeing significant improvement in the security situation around the country of course.”

This is not to say that the security situation has been solved completely, Mr Idris added. “But we are seeing a positive movement towards a secure Nigeria.”

“As I have said, we have seen significant improvement. In Borno, for example, areas where farmers have not been able to cultivate as a result of security, those farmers have now returned to their farms.

“It is also the same thing in Jigawa and many parts of the country. The governors, including the governor of Plateau State, has also attested to the fact that despite all the challenges that we’re having, there appears to be improvement in security in these areas.”

Many Nigerians may not agree that the security situation has improved.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how terrorists, earlier this week, killed 13 people, including two police officers, in separate attacks in northwestern Zamfara state. The attackers also abducted over 40 people.

Earlier on Sunday, nine residents of Kwabre in Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara were killed by terrorists. On that same day, a commercial driver was lucky to escape death when marauding terrorists ambushed motorists on the Jibia-Batsari road in Katsina State.

The survivor later told PREMIUM TIMES that he lost his vehicle, a Volkswagen Passat car, after the terrorists set it and four other vehicles on fire.

This and many other instances of surging violent attacks is why the Nigerian Bar Association described the country as being “under siege.”

In a letter titled, ‘State of the Nation’ and addressed to President Tinubu dated 14 February, the body of Nigerian legal lawyers articulated its position on three broad issues – insecurity, administration of justice and the economy.

The NBA President, Yakubu Maikyau, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), said the “challenges of insecurity” are in “alarming proportions.”

The insecurity has persisted despite the efforts of security agencies.

At Thursday’s meeting, Mr Tinubu and the governors thanked the security agencies for the work they are doing.

“Some of them even pay the supreme price with their lives to ensure that Nigerians have a secure environment. They have thanked Mr President for all that he’s doing. And they have also asked him to do more so that at the end of the day, we will have a completely secured Nigeria,” Mr Idris said

