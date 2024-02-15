The Minister of Trade, Industry, and Investments, Doris Uzoka-Anite, says there was no provision in the Enhanced Trade and Investment Partnership (ETIP) between the governors of Nigerian and the United Kingdom (UK), allowing UK-licensed lawyers to practise law in Nigeria.

Ms Uzoka-Anite admitted that it was an error on the part of her ministry to include that as part of the Enhanced Trade and Investment Partnership (ETIP) signed by governments of the two nations on Tuesday.

Many Nigerian lawyers had feared that the provision of ETIP concerning legal services would considerably increase the import of legal services to Nigeria to their disadvantage.

The umbrella body of lawyers in Nigeria, the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), in a statement on Wednesday, faulted the federal government’s signing of the agreement without consulting with the association, whose members will be adversely affected by it.

The controversial agreement was signed on Tuesday by the UK Secretary of State for Business and Trade, Kemi Badenoch, alongside her Nigerian counterpart, Ms Uzoka-Anite, in Abuja.

Amid the raging controversy over the agreement, Ms Uzoka-Anite, on Wednesday clarified that there was no provision in the agreement allowing British lawyers to undertake legal services in Nigeria.

The Nigerain trade minister had in a series of posts on X, hours after the agreement was formalised, said, “Regrettably, our earlier report erroneously suggest that Nigeria has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that allows lawyers licensed in the United Kingdom to practise in Nigeria.

“We wish to state emphatically that there is no such provision or agreement in the MOU.

“As it currently stands, foreign licensed lawyers (including those licensed in the U.K.) cannot practice in Nigeria, as categorically stated in the MOU,” Ms Uzoka-Anite explained.

She, however, added, “We recognise that cross jurisdictional practice between Nigeria and the United Kingdom is still an on-going conversation amongst relevant stakeholders within the legal practitioners community in Nigeria, and this was reflected in the MOU.”

The minister said the partnership was well conceived and negotiated by Nigerian professionals across multiple sectors.

The NBA president, Yakubu Maikyau, subsequently said Ms Uzoka-Anite’s clarification on the legal services provision of the agreement was an afterthought as details of the document remain shrouded in secrecy.

