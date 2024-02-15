Amidst a cost of living crisis that has made basic food items unaffordable to millions of Nigerians, lawmakers want the Nigerian government to spend state funds to subsidise Hajj pilgrimage for Muslims.

Hajj is an Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca that is, according to the Quran, mandatory for Muslims who can afford it.

The House of Representatives, on Thursday, urged the federal government to subsidize the 2024 Hajj pilgrimage to enable intending pilgrims to participate in the religious ritual.

This resolution was adopted on Thursday during a plenary session following a motion moved by Umar Ajilo.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) recently increased the fare for the 2024 Hajj due to the devaluation of the naira.

Initially announced at N4.5 million, the fee has now been raised to N4.6 million for northern pilgrims and N4.8 million for pilgrims from the south.

Mr Ajilo, while moving the motion, described the fees set by NAHCON as “exorbitant” and emphasized the need for the government to make the 2024 Hajj more affordable.

He highlighted the unsuitability of the current fare, especially for middle- and low-income intending pilgrims.

“This year’s Hajj fair has been fixed at a very exorbitant rate of about five million naira (N5,000,000.00), which is unsuitable for middle- and low-income intending pilgrims;

“Given the surrounding circumstances and prevailing economic reality, it has become necessary to reassess and review the processes and procedures adopted by the National Hajj Commission in arriving at the fare with a view to reducing it thereby making same affordable to the intending pilgrims,” he said.

Consequently, the House mandated the Committee on Muslim Pilgrimage to engage the National Hajj Commission in reviewing and reassessing processes and strategies to make the pilgrimage fare more affordable for intending pilgrims.

READ ALSO:

The motion was taken without debate, and when it was put to vote by Speaker Abbas Tajudeen, the “ayes” had it.

Nigeria is currently going through a cost of living crisis, hence, it is unclear how Nigerians are going to react to subsidizing a religious event.

The country recently removed subsidies on petroleum petrol, leading to an over 200 per cent increase in prices and a similar increase in the prices of goods and services. However, there has not been any increase in wages for most Nigerians including millions of civil servants with the minimum wage still at N30,000.

The lawmaker’s demand also comes at a time when the Nigerian government said it is unable to continue to subsidize electricity amidst calls by the International Monetary Fund for the country to abolish electricity subsidy.

and there are calls for the electricity subsidies to be removed.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

