President Bola Tinubu on Thursday met with state governors in Abuja to discuss insecurity and the increase in the prices of goods and services that have made basic items unaffordable for millions of Nigerians.

PREMIUM TIMES has reported how government policies such as the removal of petrol subsidy have led to over 200 per cent rise in the price of commodities without any corresponding increase in wages across the country.

While the cost of living crisis persists, Nigerians also grapple with the worsening security situation that has seen almost daily cases of killings and kidnappings across the country.

Mr Tinubu and the governors met at the President Villa on Thursday where they acknowledged what Nigerians were going through.

Part of their resolutions at the meeting was to reject the proposal by some Nigerians for massive importation of food to at least reduce the prices of basic food items.

“…a decision has also been taken that in the interest of our country, there will be no need for food importation at this point,” Information Minister Mohammed Idris told journalists after the meeting.

In recent years, food prices have been on the rise across Nigeria. The situation became more complex after President Bola Tinubu announced the end of fuel subsidy payments during his inauguration as president on 29 May 2023.

The upward trend in the prices of these staples as well as other products has weakened the purchasing power of many citizens, making it difficult for many households in the country to afford daily meals.

On Thursday, Mr Idris said Nigeria has the potential to feed itself and even be a net exporter of food items to other countries.

“And we do not also want to reverse some of the progress we have seen in terms of food production in this country. What we’re seeing now is just a temporary difficulty that will soon go away. Therefore, the solution to it is by continuous investment in agriculture so that food can be made available to all Nigerians,” ⁣he said.

He added that part of the measures that Mr Tinubu has taken is to ensure that more investments are made in the agricultural sector for the benefit of the people. ⁣

“The governors have also agreed to join hands with Mr President to deepen their own investment in the agricultural sector so that more food will be made available to Nigerians. This investment is not just in crop production, it is also in livestock development and management.⁣

“All these is to ensure that food is available,” he added.

Mr Idris said the National Security Adviser, the Director General of the state services, and the Inspector General of Police have been directed to coordinate with the state governors to look at the issue of those hoarding commodities. ⁣

“At this point, the nation requires foods to be brought out to the people so that we can control prices and put food on the table of most Nigerians, other commodity traders are busy hoarding these commodities so that Nigerians will suffer or they will make more money as a result. ⁣

“So the governors and Mr President have taken this decision that security agencies will collaborate with the state governors to ensure that this ends,” he said. ⁣

