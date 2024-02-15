President Bola Tinubu on Thursday met with state governors in Abuja to discuss insecurity and the increase in the prices of goods and services that have made basic items unaffordable for millions of Nigerians.

PREMIUM TIMES has reported how government policies such as the removal of petrol subsidy have led to over 200 per cent rise in the price of commodities without any corresponding increase in wages across the country.

While the cost of living crisis persists, Nigerians also grapple with the worsening security situation that has seen almost daily cases of killings and kidnappings across the country.

Mr Tinubu and the governors met at the President Villa on Thursday where they acknowledged what Nigerians were going through.

Part of their resolutions at the meeting was to reject the proposal by some Nigerians for massive importation of food to at least reduce the prices of basic food items.

“…a decision has also been taken that in the interest of our country, there will be no need for food importation at this point,” Information Minister Mohammed Idris told journalists after the meeting.

Details later…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

