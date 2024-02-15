The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, has withdrawn the treasonable felony charges slammed on pro-democracy activist and Sahara Reporters publisher, Omoyele Sowore, by the immediate-past administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Mr Fagbemi discontinued the case via a letter filed at the Federal High Court in Abuja on Thursday, ending a trial that has floundered without any tangible progress for more than four years.

“By the power conferred on me under Section 174 (1) (c) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended, Section 107 (1) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015 and all other powers enabling me on that behalf, I Lateef Olasunkanmi Fagbemi, SAN intend to discontinue Charge No: FHC/ABJ/CR/235/2019,” the letter of discontinuance dated 14 February 2024 but filed 15 February 2024 read.

Background

The Buhari administration, through its then AGF, Abubakar Malami, had filed the charges against Mr Sowore, and another activist, Olawale Bakare, following their arrest by the State Security Service (SSS) for calling for a nationwide #RevolutionNow protest against Mr Buhari in August 2019.

The charges accused Mr Sowore, a two-time presidential candidate, and Mr Bakare of attempting to topple the Buhari administration, an allegation they both denied.

In sensational episodes that followed their arraignment, the SSS refused to obey the court order granting Mr Sowore bail, pitting the Buhari administration against the human rights community, which accused the security agency and the then president of lawlessness.

The matter got to a head in December 2019, when SSS operatives invaded the court, disrupting a proceeding to rearrest Mr Sowore, who was adamant in resisting the widely-condemned forcible action of the security agents.

But since after the arraignment, the trial has made no significant progress, with the prosecution only able to call one witness in more than four years. The case was often adjourned based on one excuse or the other mostly from the prosecution.

The case became more complicated after Mr Sowore’s co-defendant, who is believed to have travelled abroad for his education, stopped attending trial sometime in 2021, as a result of which Mr Sowore requested on different occasions that their joint trial be severed to enable him to conclude his part of it.

While the case dragged on in court, Mr Sowore, who was before his arrest shuttling between Nigeria and the United States, where his family is based, grappled with stringent bail conditions that restricted his movement to Abuja.

Reprieve came his way in April 2012, when the Court of Appeal in Abuja lifted the movement restriction imposed on him, allowing him to travel within Nigeria.

With the termination of his trial on Thursday, Mr Sowore can retrieve his passport from the court and travel outside Nigeria as he wishes.

Mr Sowore’s counsel, Marshall Abubakar, had pointed out the prosecution’s attitude of delaying the case at sittings.

The trial judge, Emeka Nwite, who was the second judge to handle the case after the former trial judge, Ijeoma Ojukwu, withdrew following her redeployment outside jurisdiction, had expressed frustration over the prosecution’s handling of the case. Mr Nwite had threatened to dismiss the case on account of the prosecution’s sloppy handling of the case.

