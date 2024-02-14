Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo on Wednesday announced a major cabinet reshuffle 10 months before the West African country’s general elections in December.

According to a statement from the Office of the President, Mr Akufo-Addo relieved 13 ministers including embattled finance minister Ken Offori-Atta and 10 deputy ministers of their duties.

“The President personally expressed his sincere appreciation directly to each of the Ministers and Deputy Ministers, who have exited Government, for their commitment, competence, dedication and hard work in office, which helped in the realisation of Government’s mandate to the Ghanaian people over the last seven years, and wished each of them well in their future endeavours,” the statement said.

The office of the president did not give reasons for the shuffle. However, a source close to the presidency who did not have permission to speak to the media told PREMIUM TIMES that the reshuffle had been in the works for some time.

When asked why the president chose to reshuffle towards the end of his tenure, especially why he removed the now-former finance minister Offori-Atta, he said, “At the time we had a budget to pass and an IMF deal to sign. Removing the finance minister would have been tardy and that was not the time.”

He noted that Ghana’s economy was more stable now and the president had the prerogative to reshuffle his cabinet whenever he chose.

The statement named former minister of state for finance, Mohammed Adam, as a replacement for Mr Offori-Atta.

Mr Akufo-Addo submitted a list of new ministers and deputy ministers to the parliament for approval while he reassigned others who did not need parliamentary approval.

Ghana’s election is scheduled to be held on 9 December.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

