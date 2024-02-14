The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), on Wednesday, released pictures of the site of the fatal helicopter crash that led to the death of the Group Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings Plc, Herbert Wigwe, his wife, son and other crew members onboard.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the helicopter crash that occurred last Friday near the California-Nevada border in the United States of America.

On the Ill-fated aircraft were Mr Wigwe, his wife and his son, as well as Abimbola Ogunbanjo, former group chairman of the Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX Group), and at least two crew members.

The NTSB, an independent agency charged by the US Congress to investigate every civil aviation accident and significant accidents in the other modes of transportation across the United States of America, has since moved to the location to commence investigations into the possible causes of the crash.

Since moving to the accident scene, officials of the board have been providing updates on steps being taken to unravel the cause of the accident.

On Sunday, a board member with the NTSB, Michael Graham, said investigators had conducted aerial drone mapping and site documentation of the wreckage, and that the airworthiness group began a detailed examination of the debris field.

“The debris field was approximately 100 yards in length,” he said, noting that all major components of the crashed helicopter were accounted for and identified at the accident site.

The investigators listed the components to include three main rotor blades, the main transmission, the engine, tail rotor landing and gear skids.

According to the NTSB, a preliminary report of the accident is expected within 30 days, while a full NTSB investigation lasts 12 to 24 months before a final report is issued.

On Wednesday, the board released photos of its investigators at the site of the accident, showing wreckage of the crashed Airbus Helicopters EC-130 near Halloran Springs, California.

See images below:

