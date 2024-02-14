The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has decried the level of insecurity in Nigeria.

Addressing journalists in Abuja on Wednesday, the President of the NBA, Yakubu Maikyau in company with other national officers of the association, said “Nigeria is under siege.

In a letter titled, ‘State of the Nation’ and addressed to President Bola Tinubu dated 14 February, the the body of Nigerian legal lawyers articulated its position on three broad issues – insecurity, administration of justice and the economy.

Mr Maikyau, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), said the “challenges of insecurity” are in “alarming proportions.”

He chronicled the “ravaging activities of bandits, terrorists, the scourge of kidnapping for ransom” as threats to Nigeria’s sovereign.

These criminal activities, Mr Maikyau said, have left many Nigerians homeless and businesses destroyed.

He referenced the recent abduction of pupils and their teachers in Ekiti State, South-west Nigeria, “the continued onslaught and massacre in Plateau, Benue, Kawara, Anambra, Imo, Enugu and other parts of the country.”

The NBA noted that law enforcement agencies have not been able to stem the tide of insecurity, adding that “The country is under siege by terrorists, bandits, and criminal gangs.”

The NBA in its letter to President Tinubu which was read at the presser by Mr Maikyau warned that many Nigerians were losing confidence in the government’s capacity to deal with the security situation in Nigeria.

He recommended a government-people engagement that would inform Nigerians about the government’s efforts to secure the country.

Details later…

