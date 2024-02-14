The police in Rivers State said they have recommended for dismissal three of their officers who abducted two Nigerians and extorted $3, 000 from them.

The police, which disclosed this in an update posted on their X handle on Wednesday, said the decision was taken after an investigation into the allegation against the officers – two assistant police superintendents, Doubara Edonyabo, Talent Mungo, and an inspector, Odey Michael.

“The command is issuing an update as part of our commitment to transparency. After a thorough investigation, the officers have been officially queried and recommended for dismissal as per established procedures,” it said in a post on the microblogging site.

Background

The officers’ journey to their potential dismissal began when a human rights activist in Delta State, Harrison Gwamnishu made a post via his handle, @HarrisonBbi18, accusing them of arresting a man and extorting $3,000 from him before “dumping” him in Port Harcourt.

A few hours later, the police spokesperson in Rivers State, Grace Iringe-Koko responded to the post on X, saying that the officers had been identified, and arrested and that an investigation had begun.

Mrs Iringe-Koko later stated that the said $3, 000, an amount equivalent to N4.2 million as of January had been recovered from the officers and returned to the victims on 18 January.

About two weeks ago, Mr Harrison, again posted on X, that the accused officers which the police had earlier paraded were seen walking freely in streets without prosecution, an allegation Mrs Iringe-Koko dismissed as “false, malicious and misleading,” PREMIUM TIMES had reported.

The police spokesperson in her response had said that the accused officers had been detained and participated in an identification parade held at the State Criminal Investigation Department on 2 February in connection with another complaint against them.

She did not provide details of the new complaint made against the officers.

