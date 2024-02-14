The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET) has raised the alarm over the weather conditions across the country, noting that “air temperatures hit 41°C over the North and 39°C over the South with model projections indicating temperatures to remain high in the coming days.”

The agency, which posted the alert on its official X handle on Tuesday evening, urged Nigerians to watch out for possible dehydration and the likely accompanying consequences.

The organisation, however, said the northern part of the country will expectedly experience more heat than the southern region, even as it suggested precautions.

Implications

NIMET said as a result of the high temperature, people will experience dehydration which could cause fainting; Chickenpox disease, Measles, and heat rash.

The agency also said people could experience weakness of the body, slight fever, and dry lips; heat-related illnesses; respiratory issues, and increased vulnerability to chronic conditions.

Way Forward

As part of the solutions to the challenges, NIMET advised the people to ensure rehydration with adequate fluid intake.

“Seek shade, use fans, and wear light, breathable clothing to reduce exposure to high temperatures, ” NIMET started.

Furthermore, the agency warned that people should avoid strenuous physical activity during peak heat hours.

“Stay indoors as much as possible between 12:00 noon and 4:00 pm evening time,” the agency advised.

