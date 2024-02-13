The House of Representatives has resolved to probe the utilisation of funds allocated to states through the Federal Account Allocation Committee (FAAC).

This resolution was a motion of urgent public importance moved by Ademorin Kuye (APC, Lagos) on Wednesday during plenary.

It is unclear how the lawmakers plan to embark on this probe, considering state governments are not accountable to federal lawmakers.

Under the current federal system, sub-nationals are semi-autonomous entities with their legislative bodies.

Despite this, the House mandated its Committees on Special Duties, National Planning and Economic Development, and Inter-Governmental Affairs to look into state spending and the utilisation of the increased allocation from FAAC.

Moving the motion, Mr Kuye lamented the high poverty rate despite the increment in allocation to states due to the removal of the petroleum subsidy and the unification of the foreign exchange system.

He said, “States and local governments received a total of N6.57 trillion in 2023, double the N3.16 trillion they received in 2022.”

“Despite the availability of more cash to the states, 14.2 million more citizens continue to grapple with poverty, even as Delta received N217.74 billion; River N179.81 billion, Akwa Ibom – N145.57, Bayelsa 128 billion, have a poverty rate of 13.1%, 7.3%, 22.9%, 24.3%, respectively, according to a World report.”

Mr Kuye said state governors have refused to pull their fair share of the weight to complement the efforts of the federal government.

“State governors have brazenly refused to complement the federal government’s poverty amelioration efforts and are not driving the necessary economic transformation that will reduce citizen suffering in their respective states with the increased allocation at their disposal,” the lawmaker said.

Following the presentation of the motion, Speaker Abbas Tajudeen put the motion into question without debate.

Several members tried to raise points of order on the motion, but Mr Tajudeen ignored everyone and proceeded to put the question.

The House subsequently gave the Committees four weeks to conclude the investigation and report to the House.

