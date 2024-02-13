On 20 October 2023, the Anambra State Government warned residents against continuous violation of the state’s burial laws.

The government, through a statement by the State Commissioner for Information, Paul Nwosu, reminded residents that they risk jail terms, upon conviction, if they continue to violate the law.

The law is intended to discourage excessive spending during burial and funeral ceremonies given that communities in Anambra State have a history of organising flamboyant burial and funeral ceremonies.

PREMIUM TIMES compiled 17 things you need to know about the burial law in Anambra State.

1. Enactment: The Anambra State Burial/Funeral Ceremonial Control Law was enacted by the State’s House of Assembly on 9 April 2019 under the administration of former governor of the state, Willie Obiano.

2. Cost of death registration: The law provides that the burial/funeral ceremonies of an indigenous deceased person must commence with the registration and payment of N1,500 to the town union.

3. No erection of billboards: The law prohibits the erection of billboards, banners and posters of deceased persons. Persons are allowed to erect only directional posts. However, such directional posts must not be erected before seven days to the burial date and should be removed not later than seven days after the burial date.

4. Fine/Penalty for violation: The law also states that any person who violates its provisions shall, upon conviction, pay a fine of N100,000 or go to jail for six months, or both.

5. Duration of corpse in mortuary: The law provides that corpses should not be left in a mortuary beyond two months from the date of death. Defaulters shall, upon conviction, pay a fine of N100,000 or serve an imprisonment term of six months, or both.

6. No blockage of roads: Roads are not to be blocked for any burial except with permission from the appropriate local government authority.

7. No public display of casket: According to the law, there shall not be any public display of a casket for the purpose of fabrication and sale in the state. Violators are liable to pay a fine of N50,000 or go to jail for one month, or both.

8. No Second Burial: The law also prohibits second funeral rites after burial except in the case of legacy.

9. No Wake: Also, the law states that there will be no wake for deceased individuals in the state, and all vigil-mass/service of songs/religious activities preceding the burial must conclude by 9:00 p.m.

10. No Food and drinks: The law further provides that there will be no food, drink, life band, or cultural entertainers during or after these ceremonies.

11. Exposure of corpses: Preserved or embalmed corpses shall not be exposed for more than 30 minutes from the time of exposition. Alternatively, such corpses may be kept in a secure room or any concealed location on the premises. Also, the law states that condolence visits after burial/funeral ceremonies should not extend beyond one day.

12. Undertaker’s conduct and number: The law stipulates that funeral undertakers should not be more than six in number and there should be no undertakers’ display during the burial ceremony.

13. No burial on market day, no brochure: The law provides that burials are not to be held on any local market day of every town in the state. Also, no funeral brochure should be made except for the Order of Mass/Service on the day of burial.

14. Mourning period: The law also states that no person shall subject any relation of a deceased person to a mourning period of more than one week from the date of burial/funeral. Widows and widowers are granted the freedom to resume their normal business activities after the conclusion of their mourning period. No widow shall face restrictions from any public place post-mourning, and neither widows nor widowers nor any person or group, shall wear a mourning cloth for mourning purposes beyond the designated mourning period.

15. Shaving of hair: The law stipulates that no person or group is allowed to deprive a widow of sleep during her mourning period, and no one is authorised to force a widow to shave her hair during the burial ceremony of her husband. A widow has the liberty to choose whether or not to shave her hair.

16. Court jurisdiction: The law states that, if found guilty, the magistrate court shall, to the exclusion of any other court, has original jurisdiction over matters specified under the Anambra Burial Law.

17. Violations: PREMIUM TIMES reports that the laws have been frequently violated by residents and indigenes of Anambra State. To be precise, the provisions of the law often violated include erection of billboards, banners and posters, duration of corpse in mortuary, blockage roads especially in urban areas, public display of casket, second burial and holding wake.

Others are sharing of foods and drinks during burials, prolonged exposure of corpses, production of burial brochures, shaving of widow’s hair and mourning period.

