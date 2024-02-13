Despite the poor economic situation in the country, the Ondo State Government has procured official vehicles for the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Olamide Oladiji, and his Deputy, Abayomi Akinruntan.

The State Government had in October last year presented new Sport Utility Vehicles (SUV) cars to 30 Permanent Secretaries.

Members of the state House of Assembly had also received cars in the wake of the crisis, which rocked the government last year.

About N429 million was provided for the luxury spending on cars in the 2023 budget.

According to the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Ebenezer Adeniyan, the governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, presented the vehicles to the leadership of the state legislature on Monday.

He said the gesture was to demonstrate his support for the legislative arm.

At a meeting with heads of security in the state on Monday, the governor also announced the planned procurement of vehicles and gadgets for the security agencies in the state to enhance safety of lives and property.

Mr Aiyedatiwa expressed commitment to supporting security agencies with necessary tools and resources.

The purchase of the vehicles, he said, is part of the outlined plans to address the pressing issue of mobility, a significant challenge hindering effective policing.

“We will support our security agencies by providing tools for them, more importantly, more operational vehicles for them to be able to move around, enabling them to navigate diverse terrains and respond swiftly to security threats.

“The provision of palliatives to alleviate the effects of fuel subsidy removal and the provision of shuttle buses to civil servants and students exemplify the government’s dedication to supporting the people,” he said.

Mr Oladiji, after receiving the cars, thanked the governor for keeping his word, adding that the vehicles would enhance their legislative responsibilities and foster stronger ties between the Assembly and other branches of government.

As momentum gathers ahead of the 2024 governorship election, Mr Aiyedatiwa has increased expenditure on execution of projects.

However, public servants, under the auspices of Concerned Ondo Public Servants (COPS), in January, accused the governor of diverting state resources towards political activities to support his governorship ambition.

“Decisions and policies are now driven solely by political ambition and self-interest. We are deeply alarmed by the governor’s spending habits and the manner in which state resources are being utilized,” the group had alleged.

But the Head of Service has denied that the allegation emanated from any arm of the civil service of the state.

A statement from the office of the Head of Service, signed by Sina Adeyeye, described the group as non-existent, adding that the names attached to it were fictitious.

