The new senator representing Plateau North, Pam Dachungyang, and his counterpart from Yobe East, Musa Mustapha, have taken their seats in the upper legislative chamber.

Anthony Ani, the new senator representing Ebonyi South, also took his seat in the senate chamber.

The three new lawmakers were sworn in as senators during the plenary on Tuesday.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, directed the Clerk of the Senate, Chinedu Akubueze, to administer the oath of office to the new senators at about 11:45 a.m.

After taking the oath of office, the senators had a separate handshake with the senate president who handed copies of the senate standing rules to them.

They after that exchanged pleasantries with other senators before a sergeant at arms led them to their seats.

The new senators won the bye-elections and re-run conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on 3, February in the respective constituencies.

Bye-elections were conducted in Yobe East and Ebonyi South while Re-run was held in Plateau North.

Mr Dachungyang, a member of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) replaced the former Minority leader, Simon Mwadkwon, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who was sacked by the Court of Appeal last November.

Mr Ani, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) replaced the Minister of Works, David Umahi, who resigned from the upper chamber after he was appointed as a minister.

Mr Mustapha, a member of the APC replaced, Ibrahim Geidam, the minister of Police Affairs who also resigned after he was appointed as a minister.

The senate president congratulated the new senators for their victories in the election and welcomed them to the senate chamber.

According to the final results declared by the INEC, Mr Dachungyang won the re-run in his constituency with 122,442 votes.

Mr Mustapha scored 68,778 votes and Mr Ani polled secured 46,270 votes.

With the combination of the political parties in the upper chamber, the new Plateau North senator will be the only ADP member in the Senate.

