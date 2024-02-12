The Nigeria Customs Service (NIS) has intercepted 52 units of elephant tusk in Mfum, a border town of Ikom Local Government Area of Cross River State.

Ahmed Waziri, the area comptroller, Cross River / CFTZ / Akwa Ibom Command, NIS, said this at a news conference in Calabar on Monday.

Mr Waziri said the arrest was made by the operatives of the NIS in Mfum on Thursday, adding that the tusks weighed 200kg and valued at N300 million.

He said that a Cameroonian, Mohammed Ibrahim, was arrested with the items, saying that the man was suspected to be on his way to Lagos for onward transportation of the items to another location when he was apprehended.

He said that preliminary investigation had revealed that the suspect specialised in exportation of the tusks across international borders.

The comptroller said the suspect was apprehended with a Honda SUV truck with registration number, FST 733 HH and Chassis No 2KZYK16428H500704.

He said that a pistol with live ammunition was discovered inside the truck.

“The suspect has two Nigeria number plates (Lagos) FST 733 HH and (CMR) LT 214 AY. A service pistol was discovered inside the vehicle, with live ammunition.

“This arrest should be a warning that Nigeria will not be used as a transit route for illicit products.

“They should also know that Nigeria is a signatory to CITES (the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora), an international agreement between governments.

“It is important our border communities wake up and live up to their responsibilities because many of such items pass through their domain in most cases without their knowledge,” he said.

Mr Waziri added: “The communities have a role to play as security is everybody’s business so we must be vigilant.

“The suspect carried those items from Cameroon using Nigeria as a transit route probably to his final destination.

“The suspect is with us and the goods are at the government warehouse.

“I want to commend my eagle eye officers at Mfum for being able to intercept those items worth over N300 million and also apprehending the suspect.”

“Our legal unit is already on the matter and he will be charged to court immediately after we complete our investigations,” he added.

(NAN)

