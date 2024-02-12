The police in Anambra State, south-east Nigeria, say they have arrested two notorious leaders of cult groups in the state.

The police spokesperson in Anambra State, Tochukwu Ikenga, said in a statement on Monday that the arrested cult leaders were behind killings in Ihiala Local Government Area of the state.

Mr Ikenga, a deputy superintendent of police, identified the suspects as 25-year-old Chitana Oha and 24-year-old Ifeanyi Okonkwo – both males.

The police spokesperson said the suspects were arrested during a special operation by the Police Crack Squad.

He said the squad was deployed to the council area by the Commissioner of Police in the state, Aderemi Adeoye, to provide security for residents in the council area during and after the Yuletide season.

“Both suspects were arrested at their hideout at Okija within the same local government area,” he said.

The police commissioner, Mr Adeoye, has vowed to end cult-related killings in Ihiala communities the same way he stamped out the menace in Awka, Mr Ikenga said.

The police commissioner further directed the crack squad to flush out all cultists operating in the area.

He assured residents of Anambra State that the police in the state will continue to prioritise their security and safety.

Worsening insecurity

Communities in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State and those in neighbouring Orsu Local Government Area of Imo State have witnessed worsening insecurity lately.

Kidnap attacks, killings by pro-Biafra gunmen and suspected cultists have increased in the area in recent times.

READ ALSO: Police arrest three suspected cultists in Lagos

PREMIUM TIMES reported how suspected pro-Biafra gunmen abducted and then killed a former House of Representatives candidate from Anambra State.

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has been linked to some of the deadly attacks in the South-east and some parts of the south-south Nigeria.

But the group has repeatedly denied any involvement in the attacks.

IPOB is leading the agitation for an independent state of Biafra which it wants carved out from the south-east and some parts of south-south Nigeria.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

