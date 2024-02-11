A Grade One Area court sitting at Aco Estate, Abuja, has convicted a computer-based test owner, Ezechinoso Augustine, for committing infractions in the ongoing registration for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) administered by the Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB).

Mr Augustine was charged to court for the concealment, breach of trust, and theft related to the JAMB UTME process, the examination body said in a statement by its spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin.

Mr Augustine operates a CBT centre in Onitsha, Anambra State.

Charges

According to the charge, the CBT owner signed and collected customised and sensitive registration material from the Anambra State Office of JAMB to enable him to kick-start and activate the process of UTME registration.

JAMB, in a statement on Sunday and signed by its Head of Public Affairs unit, Fabian Benjamin, said after collecting the materials, the convict “then concealed it for malicious intent.”

Mr Benjamin wrote: “He, instead, concealed it with the intention to defraud the Board, to enable you to acquire a second one to complete your fraudulent activities at the CBT centre.

“You (Mr Augustine) also alleged that the material you collected was not functioning. You lied and denied that you were not in possession of any material for registration during the interview.

“It was later strongly revealed that you actually concealed the material, thereby committing the above offences.”

According to the prosecuting counsel, Olisaemeka Okeke, who was said to have held brief for Stanley Nafoaku, the suspect had pleaded guilty to the charge.

“The defendant’s counsel, Pere Adge, however, pleaded that the accused was a Nigerian who might have been prompted by the prevailing circumstances to commit the infractions without intent to cause damage or harm and that being a first offender, she pleaded with the court to temper justice with mercy,” JAMB said.

Rulings

The presiding judge, Aliyu Kagarko, was said to have found the suspect guilty and ordered that he should be remanded at Nasarawa Correctional Centre, and was later found guilty on 9th February on all four counts.

Mr Augustine was said to be guilty of criminal breach of trust, which attracted nine-month imprisonment or N30,000 fine, and attempt to commit the offence of cheating, which is said to attract six-month imprisonment or a fine of N20,000.

According to the statement, Mr Augustine was also found guilty of intent to conceal, which attracted a three-month imprisonment term or the payment of a fine of N10,000 while the fourth count charge, which was theft, attracted eight months imprisonment or an option of N30,000 fine.

JAMB reacts

Reacting to the verdict, JAMB commended the court’s decision and warned potential offenders against any form of violation.

The examination body also warned of the array of technological devices in its possession “for real-time detection of infractions”, even as it reiterated its commitment to protecting its systems and clients.

Data protection case

Meanwhile, JAMB expressed its determination to pursue a data protection violation case against an agent of a CBT centre who allegedly compromised the personal information of a 15-year-old candidate.

The board assured the public that it would also ensure that justice is served in the case.

The mother of the candidate had two weeks ago raised alarm on social media that 22-year-old personnel at one of the registration centres picked up her daughter’s phone number and was sending her romantic messages. Even when she asked him to desist, the person persisted, she said.

On 29 January, she announced that JAMB had facilitated the personnel’s arrest.

