Ahead of its primary election slated for 17 February the All Progressives Congress (APC) has cleared all the 12 aspirants jostling for its ticket to contest the 22 September Edo State governorship election.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 12 aspirants had purchased and returned their duly completed forms sold at N50 million each.
The aspirants included Clem Agba, Monday Okpebholo, Lucky Imasuen, Anamero Dekeri, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, a two-time governorship candidate in the state; Gideon Ikhine and David Imuse, a retired colonel.
Others are Charles Ehigie Airhiavbere, a retired general; Oserheimen Osunbor, a former governor of the state that was removed from office by court, Blessing Agbomhere, Dennis Idahosa and Ernest Afolabi Umakhihe.
The schedule of activities for the governorship election, as released by the APC, showed that campaigns would start on 24 April.
Abdullahi Ganduje, the party’s National Chairman, who confirmed the party’s nod to the aspirants’ ambitions, assured them of a free, fair and credible governorship primaries. (NAN)
