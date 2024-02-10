The police in Delta State have detained some police officers for allegedly shooting dead leaders of a vigilante group in Idjerhe kingdom, Ethiope West Local Government Area of the state.

The police spokesperson in the state, Bright Edafe, disclosed this in a statement forwarded to PREMIUM TIMES on Friday.

Mr Edafe, a police superintendent, said two others were also killed in the incident but did not say what led to the killing.

He did not also disclose the number and identities of the officers involved in the killing, but said the police commissioner in the state has ordered an investigation into the matter and that internal disciplinary action has been initiated.

“The commissioner of police wishes to reiterate that it’s not in the character of the command to trample on the rights of citizens, assault, or use their rifles without recourse to Force Order 237.

“He assures members of the public that the officers concerned will be decisively dealt with in accordance with the extant laws as stipulated in the Police Act and regulations to serve as a deterrent to others, noting that under his watch, such conduct by officers of the command will not be tolerated,” Mr Edafe said.

The case which is one of the cases of extra judicial killings by police officers in the country occurred three days after another officer in Anambra State, Audu Omadefu, was declared wanted for an alleged murder.

The police in Delta State had two months ago detained an officer for allegedly shooting a motorist in the state.

The incident occurred last December at Ekrerehavwe junction, Agbarho, while the officers were on a stop-and-search duty.

