The police in Enugu State, south-east Nigeria, say they have begun investigation into the alleged torture and violent killing of animals by a native doctor in the state.

The native doctor, identified simply as Nnabuikem, popularly known as ‘High Chief Enenie Nwa ite,’ hails from Ovoko, a community in Igbo-Eze South Local Government of the state.

Torturing, killing of animals

Mr Nnabuikem is seen in several video clips uploaded on his Facebook page torturing and violently killing animals, apparently to perform rituals for his clients.

In one of the clips, the native doctor was seen pounding a live chameleon and a cat in a mortal while making some incantations.

He was seen in another clip violently slitting the throat of a ram in a river, after which he threw the ram’s head and body separately into the river.

An unidentified woman, dressed in white garment, was seen standing in the river while the native doctor performed sacrifices on her

Police speak

The police, in a post on their X handle on Thursday, said they had received “several” reports on the alleged torture and cruelty to animals by the native doctor.

“Thus, necessary investigative actions have been initiated. (Further) development will be communicated please,” the police said.

Outrage

There is widespread condemnation and anger over the native doctor’s act by many Nigerians, with some calling for his arrest.

“Please, stop this man from his terrible action,” an X user @ClaireChec53197 wrote.

Another x user @belindaburns244 asked the police to “find and deal with” the native doctor and his cohorts to stop the torture of animal.

“Arrest the serial killer… He is still torturing and killing animals and posting his crimes on Facebook. Act Now,” an X user @AbeerAGharbieh, appealed to the police on Friday.

Another X user @Loris_chaser expressed worry that if the native doctor was not stopped, he could resume killing residents instead.

“Please act quickly to stop this…human from continuing to torture animals and prevent him from acting out towards humans which is a common next step with those who commit animal abuse/torture,” the user told police.

US-based animal rights group demands native doctor’s prosecution

Meanwhile, a US-based animal rights protection group, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) had petitioned Nigeria’s Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, and the Enugu State Commissioner of Police, Kanayo Uzuegbu, to intervene in the matter.

President Bola Tinubu, Nigeria’s attorney-general, Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, and Speaker of House of Representatives, among others, were copied in the petition.

In the petition, dated 29 January and signed by Jenn Forbes, the national legislative officer of the group’s Cruelty Investigations Department, PETA said it had received “disturbing reports” of multiple videos originally posted on the Facebook account of the native doctor.

“Numerous extremely graphic videos are posted and remain active on the (Facebook) account depicting him and his cohorts beating and starving animals, slowly roasting live animals over open fires while also beating them in the face, cutting animals open and torturing and killing their fetuses, slowly splitting, torturing puppies to death while they scream in agony, setting other animals on fire while alive, and many more,” the group said.

It said the conduct of the native doctor in the videos appears to “explicitly violate” section 495 of the Nigeria’s Criminal Code Act, which prohibits torturing animals and causing unnecessary suffering, adding that section 450 of the Act equally prohibits wounding and killing of animals.

“We ask that this matter be urgently investigated by Nigerian officials, with consideration given the removal of any animals found in this person’s possession as well as filing of charges where appropriate,” it stated.

