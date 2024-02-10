Liverpool returned to winning ways on Saturday with a 3-1 victory over relegation-threatened Burnley at Anfield. Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz, and Darwin Nunez found the net for the Reds, while Dara O’Shea scored what was an equaliser at the end of the first half.

Initially, Liverpool struggled in the opening minutes of the game, conceding several chances to their visitors. However, the momentum shifted 20 minutes into the match, with Darwin Nunez and Curtis Jones creating opportunities for the hosts.

Liverpool broke the deadlock in the 31st minute when Diogo Jota headed in a corner kick taken by Trent Alexander-Arnold. Burnley equalised just before halftime with Dara O’Shea’s header.

In the second half, Liverpool made tactical adjustments, bringing on Harvey Elliot for Alexander-Arnold. Luis Diaz restored their lead with a header in the 52nd minute, and Darwin Nunez sealed the victory with another header assisted by Elliot in the 79th minute.

Meanwhile, at the Tottenham Stadium, Heung-Min Son played a pivotal role in Tottenham’s comeback win over Brighton. After Pascal Gross’ early penalty for Brighton, Pape Matar Sarr equalised for Tottenham in the 61st minute. Son, who came on as a substitute, assisted Brenan Johnson’s late winner in stoppage time.

In other matches, Brentford secured a 2-0 win against Wolves, while Sheffield United unexpectedly defeated Luton Town 3-1 and Fulham thrashed Bournemouth 3-1. Everton experienced a 2-0 loss, with Erling Haaland scoring two goals to temporarily lift the Citizens to the top of the EPL table.

The last match of the day was a five-goal thriller at City Ground. The visitors, Newcastle, took the lead through Bruno Guimaraes in the 10th minute, but Anthony Elanga equalised for Nottingham Forest.

Newcastle regained the lead through Fabian Schar, but Forest came back once again with an equaliser in the sixth minute of added time through Callum Hudson-Odoi. Newcastle won it with the second goal by Guimaraes in the 67th minute.

Liverpool lead the table with 54 points from 24 matches, followed by Manchester City with 52 points and a game in hand. Arsenal are in third place and take on West Ham on Sunday.

