The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has declared the wife of a former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Margaret Emefiele, wanted for alleged fraud.

Also wanted by the anti-corruption agency are Mrs Omoile’s cousin, Jonathan Omoile, and his wife, Anita Omoile, according to a public notice shared by the commission via its X handle late Friday.

WANTED BY EFCC: 1. ERIC OCHEME ODOH

2. MARGARET DUMBIRI EMEFIELE

3. ANITA JOY OMOILE

4. JONATHAN OMOILE pic.twitter.com/jkmCZvaTji — EFCC Nigeria (@officialEFCC) February 9, 2024

Godwin Emefiele, the former CBN governor and Magarret’s husband, is already being prosecuted by the EFCC at the Federal Capital Territory High Court in Abuja over allegations of fraudulent financial transactions during his time in office.

The EFCC declared the quartet wanted for allegedly conspiring with Mr Emefiele in cornering “huge sums of money” belonging to the federal government.

It accused them of committing a felony, specifically obtaining money by false pretences and stealing, contrary to and punishable under Sections 411, 287 and 314 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State.

The statement urged members of the public to volunteer credible information on the whereabouts of the suspects by either contacting any of EFCC offices or call 08093322644.

It said Mr Odoh hailed from Benue State with his last known address at CBN headquarters, Central Business District, Abuja, a suggestion that the suspect may be a CBN official.

The agency described Mrs Emefiele as an indigene of Ika Local Government Area of Delta State and CEO of Dummies Oil & Gas Ltd, with her last known address at House No. 38 Iru Close, Ikoyi, Lagos State.

The two others – Jonathan Omoile and Anita – also hail from Delta State, said the EFCC’s public notice.

The agency said Jonathan, who appears to be a Bureau de Change operator, is the CEO of Excel Quote BDC Limited, is last known to live at Plot 1, Unit 14, Babafemi Osoba Crescent, Lekki Phase 1, Off Admiralty Road, Lagos State

Anita, who is the CEO of Deepblue Energy Services Ltd & Lipman Investment Services, is also believed to have last shared the same address with Jonathan.

The case against them appears to have stemmed from the multidimensional corruption allegations levelled by a special investigator engaged by the Tinubu administration to probe CBN activities under Mr Emefiele’s headship.

Mr Emefiele has been involved in diverse businesses with the Omoiles over the years, as family ties with his in-laws grew into vast business partnerships.

Some of the partnerships date back to his time as Zenith Bank’s top official and later as the bank’s CEO.

PREMIUM TIMES reported a feud resulting from the business partnership between Mr Emefiele and one of his U.S.-based brother-in-law, John Omoile.

Background

Hours after President Bola Tinubu suspended Mr Emefiele from office as CBN governor last June, the State Security Service (SSS) arrested and detained him in Abuja for several months, before he was transferred to EFCC.

He now faces trial on amended 20 counts of criminal conspiracy, conferring undue advantage, and breach of trust, among others, filed against hi by the EFCC at the FCT High Court in Abuja.

Mr Emefiele was previously charged with six counts and first arraigned on 28 November 2023, before the EFCC filed the amended charges necessitating a re-arraignment.

The commission, in the amendment of the charges, increased the number of counts from six to 20, and dropped a former co-defendant’s name, Sa’adatu Yaro, from the case.

He was re-arraigned on the amended counts in January when he denied all the allegations.

In some of the counts, EFCC alleged that Mr Emefiele, in January 2023, forged a document titled, ‘Re: Presidential Directive on Foreign Election Observer Missions,’ dated January 2023 with reference number, SGF.43/L.01/201.

The EFCC alleged that Mr Emefiele made the claim knowing the same to be false.

He is being tried on a 20-count amended charge of conferment of corrupt advantages, conspiracy, criminal breach of trust, forgery and obtaining by false pretences to the tune of $6,230,000.

Mr Emefiele is being tried alongside a member of staff of the CBN, Sa’adatu Yaro, and her company, April 1616 Investment Ltd, for alleged breach of the Procurement Act concerning the purchase of luxurious vehicles for the bank.

In the case marked CR/577/2023, the prosecution alleged Mr Emefiele, on 8 February 2023, connived with one Odoh Ocheme, said to be on the run, to obtain $6.2 million from the CBN, claiming that it was requested by the office of the Secretary to the Governor of the Federation (SGF) “vide a letter dated Jan. 26 2023 with Ref No. SGF.43/L.01/201.”

The anti-graft agency also alleged that “the contract for the renovation of the CBN Governor’s lodge, located at No. 2 Glover Road, Ikoyi, Lagos, was awarded to a company named Messrs. Architekon Nigeria Ltd, “wherein the duo are directors and majority shareholders.”

The offences, according to the EFCC, contravened the provisions of sections 17, and 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000, as well as sections 315, 363 and 364 of the Penal Code.

The anti-graft agency had, in August, first charged Mr Emefiele alongside Sa’adatu Yaro and a company, April 1616 Investment Ltd, with alleged breach of the Procurement Act in respect of the purchase of some vehicles.

