A Federal High Court, Abuja, on Friday, granted bail to Cyril Ndifon, the suspended dean of the Faculty of Law, University of Calabar (UNICAL), in the sum of N250 million with two sureties in the like sum.

Justice James Omotosho, in a ruling, also admitted Sunny Anyanwu, a lawyer charged alongside Mr Ndifon by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), to a N50 million bail with two sureties, making a total of N300 million for the duo.

Justice Omotosho, who said that the court was inclined to grant them bail in the interest of justice, held that the defendants had made out a prima facie case for the court to exercise its discretion in their favour.

Mr Ndifon, a professor of law, was re-arraigned on 25 January as the 1st defendant and Mr Anyanwu as the 2nd defendant on an amended four-count charge of alleged sexual harassment and attempt to pervert the course of justice.

Mr Anyanwu, who is one of the lawyers in the defence team, was joined in the amended charge filed on 22 January by the ICPC on the allegation that he called one of the prosecution witnesses on the phone during the pendency of the charge against Mr Ndifon to threaten her.

The court had, in previous proceedings, denied the duo bail, on the ground that the witness, identified as TKJ (not real name) by the court, who was alleged to have been called on the phone, must be allowed to give her evidence before their bail hearing.

NAN reports that TKJ, a female diploma student in UNICAL, concluded her testimony on Wednesday after she was cross-examined by the defence lawyer, Joe Agi, SAN.

Delivering his ruling on Mr Ndifon’s bail application, Justice Omotosho admitted him to a N250 million bail with two sureties.

The judge held that the two sureties, who must be owners of landed property in the FCT with registered titles and a minimum valuation of N150 million, must submit their certified bank statements to the registrar of the court.

He also directed Mr Ndifon to submit his international passport to the court registrar.

The judge ordered the suspended dean to sign an undertaking not to interfere with the case, be ready to stand his trial and not delay the trial.

Also ruling on Mr Anyanwu’s bail plea, Justice Omotosho, who granted him a N50 million bail with two sureties, held that one of the sureties must have a property in FCT, but not with a registered title.

The judge directed the sureties to file their bank statements and ordered Mr Anyanwu to equally sign an undertaking not to interfere with the trial, to be ready to stand his trial and not delay the trial.

Justice Omotosho also ordered an accelerated hearing of the matter.

He held that the court exercised the discretion in the defendants’ favour because of the nature of the offence and on health grounds.

According to him, bail is a constitutional right granted to a person and is at the discretion of the court.

“However, it must be exercised judicially and judiciously,” he said.

Citing a Supreme Court decision, the judge said: “In exercising such power, the court must be guided by the nature of the charge, the evidence supplied, the probability that the accused is ready to face his trial, the probability that the accused will not interfere with the trial”.

Justice Omotosho, however, held that the law establishing the instant offences did not make them a capital offence.

He said the defendants averred that they were prepared for the trial and ready to provide sureties to take their bail, though the prosecution argued that the defendants might interfere with the trial or had started interfering with its witness.

The judge held that deciding whether the accused would interfere with the witnesses or not would be likened to drawing a conclusion in the trial.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

