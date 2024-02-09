The 2023 governorship candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Akwa Ibom State, John Akpanudoedehe, has described as “blackmail” the news that he has joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Mr Akpanudoedehe, a former APC National Secretary, stated this in an interview with PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday.

He also dismissed the rumours that he will return to the All Progressives Congress (APC). He said he could not return to the APC, except if some conditions were met.

“I want to tell the people that we are yet to decide on where to go and what to do. That will be decided after consultations. You know, there is a popular proverb that says that if you want to prepare a hat, you start on your knees first before you put on your head. We have to do a lot in politics.

“The conditions before joining another party will be to consult with your base (supporters), then the party, NNPP to know where they are going and what they are up to.

“Even when the National Leader of the NNPP may be considering joining the APC, we have to discuss that with our supporters. For now, I am still a member of the NNPP.”

“So you have to continue to talk to the national leadership of the NNPP to see where they are going before you can make up your mind,” he said.

Originally a PDP member

Mr Akpanudoedehe, a former senator, was originally a member of the PDP, a platform on which he was elected a senator, and later served as the minister of state for the FCT.

For about two decades, he was the face of opposition politics in Akwa Ibom after defecting to the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria, which later metamorphosed into the APC after merging with other political parties.

The former senator was the national secretary of the APC, a platform on which he aspired for the 2023 governorship in Akwa Ibom but was outmanoeuvred by Godswill Akpabio and others who helped Akanimo Udofia to win the party ticket despite Mr Udofia joining the party about a week before the party primary

Dissatisfied with the party’s decision, Mr Akpanudoedehe left the APC for NNPP where he secured the party’s ticket for the governorship election, but lost in the general election to Umo Eno of the PDP.

Mr Akpanudoedehe said the APC has been unfair to him despite his sacrifices for the party for years.

“APC has been unfair to me. In 2015, what they did to me and in 2019. Everything was given to people who never worked for the party, so we have to consider a lot of things before we make that move.

“It wasn’t my intention to leave the party but the hierarchy of the party then, for whatever was their motive then, denied me the (2023 governorship) ticket.

“I had only a very few windows, three days to move, so that I can be on the ballot because you know each time they took a ticket from me they resorted to galvanise my political base. That was why I went to NNPP and they were so kind to put me on the ballot.”

PREMIUM TIMES asked Mr Akpanudoedehe if he would work under Mr Akpabio as the leader of the party in the state, being the highest political office holder in the APC from the state for now.

“Leadership is different and you present yourself as one. When you present yourself as one, then when we reach there we will cross it,” he responded.

“We don’t have problems functioning, everybody knows their level. For instance, now he has been made the Senate President then why would he want to disturb other people from aspiring to be what they want to be? Stay on your lane. Nobody disturbs you, then don’t disturb other people,” he added.

