Troops of the I Division Nigerian Army (NA) have killed four suspected insurgents while others escaped with gunshot wounds.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Acting Deputy Director of Army Public Relations, I Division Nigerian Army, Musa Yahaya.

Mr Yahaya said:” Troops of the Nigerian Army on fighting patrol in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Tuesday made contact with insurgents.

”During the firefight that ensued, troops neutralised four insurgents while others escaped with gunshot wounds.

”Troops recovered three AK 47 rifles, seven AK 47 rifle magazines and two motorcycles,” he said.

Similarly, Mr Yahaya said:” Troops of the division received a tip-off on insurgents movement on Wednesday and they swiftly moved to intercept the insurgents in Kwaga village in Kaduna State.

“The insurgents, who could not withstand the firepower of the troops, ran into the forest in disarray abandoning their victims.

“The troops successfully rescued all 11 kidnapped victims”.

He explained that a preliminary investigation revealed that the victims were kidnapped on Tuesday from their village in Masuku in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

“The victims have been given medical attention by our team and have been reunited with their families, ” he said.

Mr Yahaya said the General Officer Commanding I Div and Force Commander Operation ”WHIRL PUNCH”, Valentine Okoro, commended the troops for the success recorded.

He appealed to the general public to continue to provide troops and other security agencies with real-time intelligence.

He equally appealed to locals to report persons with gunshot wounds seeking paramedics’ attention to the troops or other security agencies for prompt action.

(NAN)

