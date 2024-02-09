The Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar, has asked the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to investigate the activities of alleged essential commodities hoarders.

Mr Abubakar made the call when he received the ICPC Commissioner in charge of Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara States, Garba Tukur-Idris, who visited him in Sokoto.

”Hoarding foodstuffs is corruption. Some marketers hoard food items to obtain gains, especially during Ramadan fasting. I have been talking against such attitudes.

”Hoarding essential commodities with intent to obtain higher gain is against religious doctrines and the laws prohibit such acts because it subjects people to hardship,” Mr Abubakar said.

The Sultan challenged the ICPC and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on a holistic and seamless approach to anti-corruption flight, stressing that the struggle needs to be supported at all levels.

He reassured the ICPC of the support of traditional rulers in checking corruption.

The Sultan also cautioned the agency against selective investigations which he said was detrimental to the struggle as well as public recognition.

” Anti-corruption agencies must succeed. We are ready to support you at every level. The Sultanate council has reprinted books authored by Sheikh Usman Danfodio and his disciples on corruption.”

He enjoined the anti-corruption agencies to be honest and sincere in their dealings, adding that traditional rulers were ready to support them and stand for them everywhere.

Speaking earlier, the ICPC commissioner said the agency’s war against corruption is key to good governance, growth and development of the country.

Mr Tukur-Idris thanked Mr Abubakar for his support of the anti-corruption crusade, adding that the commission was committed to fighting corruption.

According to him, the impact of corruption is manifested in underdevelopment and poverty which makes the prospect of investment unappealing.

He appealed for collaboration geared towards projecting Nigeria in a positive image to encourage internal and foreign investment while fostering development.

(NAN)

