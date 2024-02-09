Soldiers of the 6 Brigade, 93 Battalion of the Nigerian Army have arrested a woman in Taraba State while allegedly trying to pick up a ransom for a kidnap victim.

The spokesperson of the Brigade, Olobodunde Oni, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

Janet Igohia, 31, was arrested after allegedly picking up N1.5 million cash, being ransom payment for a victim abducted at Chanchangi in Takum LGA of the state, Mr Oni said.

The suspect, it was learnt, was married to the second-in-command to the late notorious bandit in Benue State, Hana Terwase.

“She is currently married to the leader of a violent extremist group in southern Taraba. According to her, she had previously been married to high-profile criminals such as the late Terkibi Gemaga aka Mopol, a notorious kidnapper who was killed by troops five years ago.

“She revealed that she also got married to late Gana Terwase, another notorious criminal who was killed during a joint special force operation three years ago,” he said.

Mr Oni, a lieutenant, also disclosed that one Joshua Idah, 45, an alleged notorious gunrunner, was also arrested.

He said Mr Idaho was supplying arms to criminals within Taraba and other parts of the country.

“Acting on intelligence the troops trailed the suspect, leading to his arrest in Ibbi town of Ibbi Local Government Area of the state, while he was driving to Kaduna State in a blue Volkswagen Sharon vehicle with registration number Rivers SKN-390AA.

Mr Oni said on interrogation, Mr Idaho confessed he was going to Katsina State to bring AK-47 rifles for which he received part payment of N300,000.

“After a thorough search on the vehicle, troops recovered 1 PK machine gun, 399 rounds of 7.62 mm special ammunition and 3 AK-47 rifle magazines,” he said.

The statement also revealed that soldiers deployed in Mararaba Baissa in Donga LGA apprehended two other suspected gunrunners who were allegedly involved in extra-judicial killings and cattle rustling, with the sum of N600,000 recovered from them.

“The money recovered from the suspects was part of the proceeds from their illegal activities and 2 Techno mobile phones,” he added.

He gave the names of the suspects as Alhaji Adamu Damisa (40 years old) and Usman Isah (44 years old).

