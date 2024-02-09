The Jama’atul Nasril Islam (JNI) has called on President Bola Tinubu to bring an end to the difficulties Nigerians are going through.

The Islamic group also called on business people to desist from hoarding foodstuffs for selfish gains.

“The current trying-time ordinary Nigerians are experiencing, occasioned by food insecurity, inflation, abject poverty and insecurity is distressing and calls for serious redress,” Khalid Aliyu, JNI Secretary General, said in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday.

Nigerians are grappling with inflation and economic hardship that were exacerbated by the removal of fuel subsidies in May last year.

There has been a consistent rise in prices of foodstuffs and other commodities which has led to the worsening of the already fragile economy of the country.

The country’s currency, the naira, has been witnessing a free fall with $1 exchanging for N1,500.

There were protests in Niger and Kano states this week while the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) have given a two weeks ultimatum to the federal government to begin implementing policies that will assuage the suffering of Nigerians.

JNI called on the federal government to “urgently intervene over the difficulties Nigerians are passing through. This call is made over the exhilarating pains citizens are airing in both print and electronic media, inclusive of the social media, wherein Minna, Niger State and Lokoja, Kogi State Protests and other dissenting concerns being raised.”

The statement also called on governments at the federal and state levels to intervene to avoid provoking citizens.

“Likewise, all those arrested during the protests should be released and future recurrence be avoided through synergy and prompt interventions. This call has become necessary such that citizens would not be further provoked. Government functionaries are also cautioned to choose their words very well while addressing citizens on the matter,” Mr Aliyu said.

While calling on the business community to avoid hoarding commodities, JNI also called on the government to assist the less privileged especially now that Muslims fasting month (Ramadan) approaches.

“We equally implore the business community to resist the temptation of hoarding for selfish gains; instead they should make essential commodities more affordable, by lowering prices, to serve as an act of charity for them. Let us emulate the generosity of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) by being more generous and kind, especially during Ramadan.

“As we approach Ramadan, we urge all levels of government to extend assistance to the less fortunate, as reports of their plight are both alarming and worrying. All stakeholders must unite in patriotic fervour to implement measures that mitigate the impact of rising food costs, ensuring Nigeria’s continued path of growth and development is not halted,” the statement added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

