The police have killed menbers of another gang of kidnappers terrorising Abuja, Kaduna, Kogi, and Nasarawa states.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the gang members killed early Thursday by operatives of the intelligence unit of the Nigerian Police, the DFI-IRT, were also involved in the supplying of arms to other bandits operating in the areas.

The gang was said to have been involved in kidnapping and gun-running.

Members of the gang were killed at their hideout around Gitata, along Keffi Gidan Wire Road, Nasarawa State, while 4 AK47 rifles, other dangerous weapons, and ammunition were recovered from them, according to a statement posted by Mr Adejobi via his X (formerly Twitter) handle on Thursday.

This came about a week after the police announced the killing the leader of a kidnap gang in Abuja.

The new FCT Commissioner of Police, Bennett Igweh, had ordered that the police should take the fight to all bandits’ hideouts in the territory.

Police spokesperson, Mr Adejobi said the latest operation is part of the ongoing activities of the Nigerian police against crimes and criminality in the country, and especially to curb the cases of incessant kidnapping.

Read the police statement in full:

INTERNAL SECURITY: AGAIN, POLICE ENGAGE, NEUTRALIZE NOTORIOUS KIDNAPPERS, GUNRUNNERS, RECOVER ARMS.

The DFI-IRT of the Nigeria Police Force has recorded yet another feat in the ongoing fight against crime and criminality in the country, as part of the sustained efforts to cleanse the system of criminals, most especially kidnappers.

In the early hours of February 8, 2024, some notorious kidnappers and gun runners, who have been terrorizing Abuja, Kaduna, Kogi, and Nasarawa states, were neutralized by IRT operatives at their hideout around Gitata, along Keffi Gidan Wire Road, Nasarawa State. Similarly, four (4) AK47 rifles, dangerous weapons, and a bag of ammunition were recovered.

These neutralised individuals have also been involved in supplying arms to bandits operating within the same axis.

This successful operation, conducted in the early hours of Thursday, demonstrates the unwavering commitment of the NPF to ensuring the safety and security of all citizens. We will continue to employ all necessary measures to rid our communities of criminal elements and maintain peace and order across the nation.

ACP OLUMUYIWA ADEJOBI, mnipr, mipra, fCAI,

FORCE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER,

FORCE HEADQUARTERS,

ABUJA

8th February, 2024

