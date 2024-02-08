The Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) and the Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC) have developed a National Reading Framework (NRF) for the implementation of the National Language Policy for use in primary schools.

Part of the highlights of the policy which was approved by the Federal Executive Council in 2022 is the use of the mother tongue as the language of instruction in primary schools across the country.

The Deputy Director of the NERDC, Garba Gandu, presented the framework to stakeholders at a two-day dialogue on “Reading Initiative in the UBE Programme and the Use of Mother Tongue/Language of Immediate Environment as Medium of Instruction.”

He said the framework, approved by the National Council on Education (NCE), will regulate and serve as a critical guide to learning activities in Nigeria.

“The commitment of the policy outlines a roadmap for implementation that national, state, and local actors, as well as development partners, must follow over the next decade for Nigeria to join the rank of high-performing countries in reading,” he said.

He, however, noted that the implementation of the framework depends on each state, as they govern the schools in their respective states.

Mr Gandu said the council has drafted implementation guidelines for fast-tracking the implementation of the policy.

“We will be working hand in hand with the stakeholders for the effective implementation of the framework and we will ensure effective coordination and building of strong partnerships, which we believe are crucial to the implementation of the National Language Policy at the basic education level.”

UBEC ES speaks

Earlier, the Executive Secretary of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Hammid Bobboyi, said the use of the mother tongue in schools is critical to productive citizenship, national cohesion, peace, and prosperity.

Mr Boboyi said if the learning crisis is not addressed, it would hinder Nigeria from achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

He said the use of the mother tongue or language of the immediate environment as a medium of instruction is good for the future of Nigeria, as it will ease learning at the basic level, improve research, and subsequently aid the development of the economy.

“Fundamental learning is critical to the development of productive citizenship, sustainable development, national cohesion, peace and prosperity. Therefore, the call for dialogue on these important issues cannot be overemphasised,” he said.

Quoting from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), he said: “Three out of four children of basic education age one to 14 years in Nigeria, cannot read a text with understanding or solve simple mathematics problems.”

He, therefore, urged stakeholders at the dialogue to “discuss and come up with actionable steps that would not only help UBEC but all stakeholders in addressing the situation.”

He said despite several interventions by the Nigerian government, state governments, and international development partners to address the issue, the challenge remains.

Mr Bobboyi said: “Several factors, such as lack of access to instructional materials, especially on the language of the immediate environment, poor teaching quality, insufficient parental guidance, and lackadaisical attitude of states towards implementing the language policy on the use of the mother tongue or language of the immediate environment as a medium of instruction in the lower classes in basic education, are responsible for this.”

He added that there is a need for commitment from all stakeholders to overcome the challenges, especially training of teachers in the local languages.

Challenges

The Executive Secretary of Nigeria Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC), Ismail Junaidu, in his address, called for the implementation of the National Language Policy in the Nigerian curriculum framework.

He noted that the policy approved in 2022 prescribes the use of the mother tongue or the language of the immediate environment as a medium of instruction in basic schools for teaching up to primary six.

While stating that no language should be left out, he lamented the apathy and lack of political will, as well as a shortage of language teachers, low capacity, and inadequate funds to implement the policy.

He, however, called on relevant bodies to intensify sensitisation, produce more instructional materials, build the capacity of teachers and implementing partners, and ensure partnerships between agencies and development partners for proper implementation of the policy.

Those that participated in the dialogue include the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), World Bank, British Council, Aid for Rural Education Access Initiative (AREAi), Bayero University Centre for Reading, USAID: Learn-to-Read, Jolly Phonics, and Ayuda (A Special Needs Foundation)

