The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, has vowed to toughen libel and cyberbullying laws in response to the alleged campaign of calumny against his predecessor, Femi Gbajabiamila.

The speaker said this during a press conference he held at the National Assembly Complex on Thursday.

Mr Gbajabiamila, who is the chief of staff to the president, recently raised an alarm that there is a coordinated campaign against his person. He called on the State Security Services (SSS) to investigate those behind the campaign.

Mr Abbas had tagged the surprise conference “briefing on the state of the nation” but spent a good portion of the briefing to defend his predecessor.

He stated that the House “intends to strengthen libel, slander, and defamation legislations in this regard”. Adding that those behind the campaign are ignorant of existing laws like the Criminal Code Act, Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, and the Criminal Code.

The speaker said the campaign against Mr Gbajabiamila “points to the danger of an unfettered and unaccountable social media.”

“Those of us who have worked with him for over a decade can attest to his patriotism and integrity. His willingness to voluntarily subject himself to investigation by all security and law enforcement agencies demonstrates his rectitude and honour. I urge the security agencies to work diligently and swiftly to investigate all matters he has raised in his letter to them and inform Nigerians of their findings. If not found guilty, these agencies must fish out those responsible for the character assassination and ensure they are brought before the law.

“It is most unfortunate that someone who has, over the years, built a reputation through dint of hard work and commitment to service, should have same damaged by unscrupulous elements. The consistent attempt to pull him down for purely political or personal reasons and without consequence is deeply deplorable,” Abbas said.

Mr Gbajabiamila is believed to have led the campaign that produced Mr Abbas as the speaker of the House.

Mr Abbas said the move by the House is not intended to stifle “free speech” but to strengthen civic space.

“I wish to make it categorically clear that the House has no intention to stifle free speech. Instead, our objective is to protect the dignity of individuals and the integrity of public discourse.

“We will ensure that these laws are balanced, providing room for healthy and constructive criticism while safeguarding individuals and institutions from malicious and unfounded attacks,” he said.

He urged “the security agencies to work diligently and swiftly to investigate all matters he has raised in his letter to them and inform Nigerians of their findings. If not found guilty, these agencies must fish out those responsible for the character assassination and ensure they are brought before the law.”

Earlier, the House commenced the debate on the controversial NGO bill, a legislation that activists have described as an “attempt to gag activists”.

