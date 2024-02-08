The Ekiti State Government, on Thursday, received a detachment of military personnel deployed to the state to combat the activities of kidnappers, bandits and other criminals.

Addressing the soldiers at the Fajuyi Pavilion in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State capital, the Commander 32 Artillery Brigade, Akure, John Lar, said the soldiers were deployed to Ekiti to flush out criminals tormenting the state.

Mr Lar said they would comb the nooks and crannies of the state and all the adjoining states, adding that there would be no hiding place for the criminals.

“There will be no nights and no day, as they are expected to clear the bushes within 24 hours. We just came now and we are starting now,” he said.

In his remarks, the Special Adviser to Ekiti State Governor on Security, Ebenezer Ogundana, retired army personnel, said the soldiers have been directed by the Chief of Army Staff to provide security and beef up the existing troops in the state.

He added that the troops would make sure all the criminals are flushed out from their hide-outs in the forest reserves that are occupied by bandits and terrorists across the borders of Kogi, Kwara, Osun and Ondo states.

Mr Ogundana noted that Ekiti has been a peaceful state, “but suddenly from nowhere, sad experiences, things we have not experienced before started happening.”

“With the soldiers around, I can assure our people that everybody can sleep and close their eyes. We also want to inform the people that we need information to help the troops carry out their assignment. Tell us where these people are to make sure the job is easier for the troops.

“This is just the advance party; we are expecting more from the Commander-in-Chief, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, who directed the Chief of Army Staff,” Mr Ogundana said.

The deployment of the troops comes on the heels of the recent visit of Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, to various heads of security agencies in Abuja after the killing of two traditional rulers and abduction of school children and their teachers in Emure-Ekiti.

