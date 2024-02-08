President Bola Tinubu has mourned the passing of Cairo Ojougboh, the former executive director of the Niger Delta Development Commission.

Mr Ojougboh, chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and a former House of Representatives member from Delta State, was said to have slumped and died on Wednesday while watching the AFCON semi-finals between Nigeria and South Africa, according to a report by Punch newspaper.

“The incident happened when the penalty was awarded against Nigeria. Dr Ojougboh was said to have shouted and slumped due to a massive heart attack when SA scored,” the newspaper quoted an unnamed source as saying.

“It is with a heavy heart that President Bola Tinubu receives the news of the passing of Dr. Cairo Ojougboh,” Ajuri Ngelale, a spokesperson to Mr Tinubu, said in a statement on Thursday.

“President Tinubu condoles with the Ojougboh family and the government and people of Delta State over this tragic loss.

“While praying for the peaceful repose of the departed, President Tinubu comforts his family and urges them to find strength and hope in God Almighty, who presides over the affairs of men, as well as in the cherished memories and legacy of the late APC chieftain,” the statement added.

Atiku mourns

The former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, said in a message posted Thursday on X that he feels deeply saddened by Mr Ojougboh’s passing.

He described the late medical doctor as a “close friend”.

“His love for our country was profound. Cairo was a shining example of patriotism; his dedication to Nigeria was unwavering, and his departure is a personal loss that leaves a void in my heart.

“As we mourn, let us remember the passion and zeal for Nigeria that defined his life. May his soul rest in perfect peace,” said Atiku who was the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Nigeria.

