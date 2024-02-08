Twelve new members of the House of Representatives, who were recently elected in the bye-elections across the country, have been sworn in by the Speaker of the House, Abbas Tajudeen.

The oath of office was administered by the speaker during plenary on Thursday.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had on Saturday conducted bye-elections and rerun elections in 17 federal constituencies across the country. Following the exercise, two of the elections were declared inconclusive, while certificates of return have been issued to 15 elected members.

The newly elected members include: Umar Garba (Ngaski/Shanta/Yauri Federal constituency of Kebbi state-APC), Ifeoluwa Ehindero (Akoko North East/North West of Ondo states-APC), Faud Laguda (Surulere 1 federal constituency of Lagos state- APC), Saleh Zock (Kachia/Kangaroo federal constituency of Kaduna state-APC), aDaniel Ago (Jos North/Bases federal constituency of Plateau state-LP), Yusuf Tafoki (Faskari/Kankara/Sabuwa of Katsina state- APC), Mohammed Jajere (Fune/Fune federal constituency of Yobe state-PDP)

Others are Rabiu Kamba (Arewa/Dandi federal constituency of Kebbi state- APC), Emma Udo (Ikono/Ini federal constituency of Akwa Ibom state-YPP), Emil Inyang (Akamkpa/Biase Federal constituency of Cross River State- APC), Peter Uzokwe (Nnewi North/Nnewi South federal constituency of Anambra state-YPP), Chinwe Orumba North/Orumba South federal constituency of (Anambra- YPP), Adamu Yakubu (Birnin Kudu/Buji federal constituency of Jigawa state-PDP), Yusuf Umar Yabo (Yabo/Shagari federal constituency of Sokoto State-PDP) and Husseini Jallo (Igabi Federal Constituency of Kaduna state-PDP).

However, only twelve members were present for the administration of the oath during plenary on Thursday.

The bye-elections resulted from the resignation or death of elected lawmakers and subsequent vacancies declared by the presiding officers of the National Assembly and the state houses of assemblies.

Meanwhile, INEC also conducted rerun elections in some constituencies as ordered by the election tribunals.

