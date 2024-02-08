The management of the University of Ibadan (UI) has pledged its commitment and support for ongoing research activities on food security and sustainability in the country by a team of researchers.

This is coming at a time Nigerians are battling high cost of food and rising inflation, even as protesters in some states have taken to the streets to seek urgent intervention by the government.

The researchers, under the Integrated and Circular Technologies for Sustainable City Region Food Systems in Africa (INCITIS-FOOD) Project Consortium, are working towards addressing Africa’s food security challenges with Nigeria being one of the focus nations.

The project, which is funded by the European Union, brings together researchers from Africa and Europe to develop sustainable solutions for urban food systems.

VC speaks

The Vice-Chancellor of the university, Kayode Adebowale, a professor, while receiving the Consortium Lead, Gertrud Buchenrieder, on the campus, said the project has the potential to improve national food security. He acknowledged Nigeria’s agricultural limitations and the need for technological integration to produce sufficient and affordable food for its population.

He said, “Collaboration with the INCITIS- FOOD Consortium would help integrate technology, and Nigeria would be able to provide cheaper food items for the population as well as export quality food items.”

He added that the choice of the university as a partner in the project was not misplaced given that the “university is the first and the best and the flagship of postgraduate studies in Nigeria.”

On her part, Ms Buchenrieder, said the project is focused on providing healthy and nutritious food alternatives derived from fish protein, fruits, vegetables, and even insects.

She said in the latter part of the project, small-scale farmers would be funded.

About INCITIS-FOOD project

The Integrated and Circular Technologies for Sustainable City Region Food Systems in Africa is a four-year project that seeks to empower communities by opening up opportunities for them in agrifood supply and value chains.

