The House of Representatives has resolved to probe the ban on sachet alcohol drinks by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

The House, following a motion moved by Paschal Agbodike (APGA, Anambra) on Wednesday, resolved to investigate the rationale behind the ban.

NAFDAC’s Director-General, Mojisola Adeyeye, recently announced the commencement of the enforcement of the ban on the importation, manufacturing, distribution, sale and use of alcoholic beverages in sachets, as well as pet and glass bottles of 200ml and below.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that NAFDAC has since commenced enforcement in many states such as Plateau and Osun by seizing such products and shutting factories producing them.

In his motion, Mr Agbodike claimed that the ban by NAFDAC is against the spirit of the 1999 Constitution and the economic recovery plan of the current administration.

The legislator said that the decision would encourage unscrupulous elements to go about the production of such drinks and products without recourse to NAFDAC.

“The decision to ban the registration of beverages in small sachets and bottles runs counter to the spirit and letter of the Constitution and runs against the Economic Recovery Plan of the current administration.

“Given the numerous economic challenges confronting poor Nigerians, the ban on the production of the said beverages will cause more havoc and cause job losses for over 50 per cent of the workers in Nigeria,” he said.

Mr Agbodike called for the suspension of the ban pending an investigation by the House.

Speaking against the motion, Olamide Osoba (APC, Ogun) said that the ban is within the mandate of NAFDAC. He said that the agency is empowered to regulate food and drugs in the country and that the decision was in line with global best practices.

He stated that there is nowhere in the world where alcoholic drinks are sold in sachets and small bottles and it should not be encouraged in Nigeria.

Mr Osoba argued that alcoholic beverages in small sachets can be easily abused by teenagers who have not attained the age to take alcohol.

In his ruling, the Speaker of the House, Abbas Tajudeen, mandated the Committee on NAFDAC to investigate the matter and report back to the House in four weeks for further legislative action.

