The Enugu State High Court, in Enugu, the state capital, on Wednesday, sentenced one Chiamaka Ifezue to death by hanging for killing Ijeoma Nweke, a make-up artist, on 11 November 2020

The court, presided over by Kenneth Okpe, in a two-hour judgement, found the accused guilty of killing the deceased by forcing her to drink poisonous substance, which led to her death.

“The defendant was in Count 2, charged under Section 274(1) of the Criminal Code Law of Enugu State Cap. 30 Revised Laws of Enugu State, 2004, which prescribes death sentence as punishment,” the judge said.

He said Ms Ifezue, the defendant, though having a gentle mien, had the heart of steel.

According to the judge, the defendant carried on throughout the trial with a sense of fulfilment that the mission was accomplished and that her freedom was a matter of time.

“There was no remorse shown from the beginning of trial to judgment day.

“I hereby sentence the defendant, Ifezue Chiamaka, to death by hanging until she is dead.

“May God have mercy on her,” Mr Okpe said.

The deceased, Miss Nweke, was said to have left her house on 11 November 2020 for a job but went missing until her corpse was found on 16 November 2020 in a refuse dump at Maryland area of Enugu.

The Enugu State Director of Public Prosecution, C C Chigbo, described the judgment as victory for justice.

(NAN)

