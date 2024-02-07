The Management of Aliko Dangote University of Science and Technology, Wudil, Kano State, has suspended an academic staff member for allegedly maltreating some students.

This is contained in a statement issued on Wednesday by the university’s Deputy Registrar, Information and Public Relations, Sa’idu Nayaya.

Mr Nayaya said the institution’s decision followed a video clip that went viral on social media and some traditional media platforms.

“The video clip showed physical assault/corporal punishment meted out on some students by an academic staff member in a lecture hall.

“To that effect, the management of the university immediately queried and suspended the staff member in question, and forwarded the case to the Senior Staff Disciplinary Committee for further action.

“These measures are taken swiftly to arrest the situation and bring justice.

“The management is hereby assuring parents, guardians, and the general public that the welfare and safety of the students are topmost, and any breach by whosoever will not be tolerated and go unpunished.

“The management is also assuring that it will continue to provide a conducive learning environment to the students for them to graduate successfully at the end of their studies,” Mr Nayaya added. (NAN)

