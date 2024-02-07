The police have killed the leader of a kidnap gang in Abuja, the force spokesperson said Wednesday.

The police also said they foiled their fresh kidnapping

The operation carried out by operatives of the Department of Force Intelligence-Intelligence Rapid Response Team (DFI-IRT) was based on information gathered by the police about the hideout of the notorious bandit group led by Isa Dei-Dei and their kidnapping attempt.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, disclosed in a post on his X handle on Wednesday that the police got information about the hideout of the criminals on Monday.

“At about 1015HRS on the 5th of February 2024, operatives of the DFI-IRT, acting on intelligence, got information on the hideout of a notorious bandit group in the suburb of the FCT, led by one Isa Dei-Dei and immediately proceeded to the location for possible arrest.” Mr Adejobi stated.

He said the bandit upon sighting the police fled into the bush. He said police operatives chased them while a gun duel ensued between them and criminals. He said Isa Dei-Dei was killed in the process, while others escaped with serious injuries from gunshots.

“Upon closing in on them, they sighted the police and fled. The operatives immediately went after them, which led to a fierce gun duel. In the process, the notorious Isa Dei-Dei was neutralised while other members of the syndicate managed to escape with gunshot injuries,” he said.

He advised residents to notify the police of any patient with gunshot injuries for investigation.

“We therefore urge members of the public, most especially medical practitioners, to call our attention to anyone or patients seen with gunshot wounds for further investigation,” he said.

PREMIUM TIMES reported on 4 February reported that the FCT’s new commissioner of police, Bennett Igweh, ordered the head of the tactical units of the command to identify black spots, and possible kidnappers’ den in the capital city and make sure to take the fight to them in their hideouts.

The commissioner met with the management team, leaders of all tactical units and heads of departments of the FCT Police Command on Saturday.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

