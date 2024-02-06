President Bola Tinubu has returned to the country after a two-week private visit to France.

The president arrived Abuja aboard the presidential flight at about 9:0O p.m. on Tuesday.

He was received by top government officials led by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume.

The president left Abuja on 24 January for his first break since assumption of office on 29 May 2023.

