Charles Idahosa, member, Board of Trustees (BoT), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has accused some national officers of the party from APC-controlled northern states of fueling the crisis in the party in Edo.

He said this in Abuja at a meeting hosted by the party’s National Vice-Chairperson, Dan Orbih, on Tuesday.

Mr Idahosa alleged that the leaders were “acting as mercenaries bent on selling the soul of the party in Edo to the highest bidder”.

He spoke against the background of controversies that trailed the recent election of ward ad-hoc delegates in Edo.

The governorship election in Edo is scheduled to be held on 21 September.

Mr Idahosa said the issues raised by the nine aspirants who had protested Saturday’s election were serious.

He, therefore, warned that if they were not immediately resolved the PDP would be “good as dead and buried” in Edo.

Mr Idahosa, a former political adviser to then Governor Adams Oshiomhole, alleged that what led to the crisis in the party was fueled by PDP officials from core northern states currently controlled by the APC.

He claimed that having failed to deliver their states to the PDP they were now on “a mission to cash out” in Edo.

“I want to make a prediction and I am directing this to our national vice-chairman to carry it to the NWC (National Working Committee of the party).

“The people who are doing whatever they are doing are from Yobe, Sokoto, all northern states, they will collect what they want to collect and let all of us die here.

“They don’t care because they are not from here. But I want him to carry this message that I, Charles Idahosa, say if they don’t do the right thing, and correct this anomaly, PDP is dead in Edo,” he said.

(NAN)

