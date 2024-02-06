Authorities of Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, Abia State have announced an indefinite shutdown of the institution over protest by its students.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported how some students of the university protested against a hike in the institution’s tuition fees on Tuesday.

The students also alleged that authorities of the institution chased them out of examination halls for failing to pay the hiked fees.

A video clip, uploaded by an X user, Blessing Oluwayemi, showed some students being chased out of an examination hall in the institution.

This newspaper could not immediately get details of the fee hike in the university.

Shutdown

The Vice-Chancellor of the university, Maduebibisi Iwe, in a memo issued later on Tuesday, said the decision to shut down the institution followed an alleged invasion of the institution by “some miscreants” during an examination earlier the same day.

Mr Iwe, a professor, said the miscreants allegedly pursued and chased him within the institution’s premises and, in the process, damaged his vehicle and those of his officials.

The vice-chancellor said the “miscreants” claimed that they were not allowed to take their examinations for failing to pay their fees, stressing that the majority of the institution’s students had already paid their fees while others had queued up to pay before the invasion.

“To safeguard lives and properties on campus, the university management has on behalf of the (institution’s) Senate ordered an indefinite shutdown of the university,” Mr Iwe stated.

“All students are advised to vacate the university premises immediately, but not later than 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday 6th February 2024,” he added

