Normal activities have returned to the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital (OAUTH) with workers and patients having free entry and exit.

This followed police disruption of the indefinite protest embarked on by the sacked workers of the hospital.

Recall that the sacked workers, numbering over 1500, shut the gates of the hospital last Thursday in protest against their disengagement. They had vowed that the protest would continue indefinitely unless the institution’s management reverses their sack.

But as the protest entered Day 5 on Monday, PREMIUM TIMES gathered that men of the Nigeria Police Force invaded the protest arena, shooting into the air and throwing tear gas canisters to disperse the protesters.

The security personnel later forced the shut gates open and stationed their patrol vehicles nearby to prevent further protest.

Meanwhile, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi has intervened in the lingering industrial crisis.

A statement by the palace media office on Tuesday, stated that during a meeting with leaders of the sacked workers on Monday, the monarch donated a sum of N10 million and one thousand bags of rice to pacify them.

The statement added that the monarch’s gesture was to ameliorate their suffering, which was occasioned by the non-payment of their salaries for 14 months.

Ooni Ogunwusi assured the aggrieved workers that he was working with relevant stakeholders, including the Federal Ministry of Health, among others, to resolve the crisis.

“I am dedicating myself and the ancient throne of Oduduwa to fight this fight to a logical conclusion,” he said.

The monarch noted that the workers had the right to protest if they feel injustice has been meted out to them, but he urged them to apply wisdom in order to achieve desired results.

“I am happy that you all have demonstrated core Omoluabi ethos of descendants of Oduduwa by allowing operations to resume at the hospital upon receiving my message. You have honoured me and I pray that God will honour you all.

“Beyond that, I wish to assure you that the Palace will support your dreams and aspirations in life even beyond the OAUTH. I believe that most of you have big dreams and you are only looking for how to achieve them, I am calling on you all to use me as a ladder to reach your peak in life,” he added

Spokesperson for the disengaged workers, Samson Falope, expressed gratitude to the monarch for his donations and intervention. He, however, insisted that their disengagement was not justified.

