The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Olukayode Egbetokun, has ordered police officers across the country to register in the enrolment exercise aimed at digitalising the roll call of the police force.

Mr Egbetokun said the enrolment would aid an effective database management system and create an avenue to easily track officers’ movements which include posting and transfer.

According to the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, in a statement on Tuesday, the IGP ordered the “reactivation of Police Smartforce DataBase System as part of his digitalisation drive for the Police Force”.

This, he said, is “to ensure all officers have their details captured and stored for record purposes and to ease administrative bottlenecks, create ease in tracking postings/transfers, and issue Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Cards for personnel identification.”

He disclosed that the IGP gave the directive that all police officers across all commands and formations of the police force should enrol for the timeous upgrade and operation of the system.

Officers are hereby encouraged to also enrol or upgrade at their various commands in the country.

Read full details here

PRESS RELEASE

IMPROVED SERVICE DELIVERY/INTERNAL SECURITY: IGP reactivates Smartforce Database Management System

*Charges all officers to enrol for digitalized policing, reaffirms the use of AI for better security*.

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Olukayode Adeolu Egbetokun PhD, NPM has ordered the reactivation of the Police Smartforce DataBase System as part of his digitalization drive for the Police Force to ensure all officers have their details captured and stored for record purposes and to ease administrative bottlenecks, create ease in tracking postings/transfers, and issue Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Cards for personnel identification.

The main objective of the database is to tremendously enhance the competence and effective service delivery in all areas of policing, most especially in the smooth administrative management of the Nigeria Police Force as a whole. The system, which is integrated with modern technology and state-of-the-art appliances, will reduce reliance on manual and burdensome traditional administrative methods; thereby ensuring effective management of the workforce of force.

While reiterating his vision for a Police driven by the integration of cutting-edge technology and artificial intelligence (AI), the Inspector-General of Police, orders the immediate commencement of the digitalization process across all Commands and Formations of the Force for timeoupgradesade and operation of the system and charges all officers to enrol for the process at their various commands formations across the country.

ACP OLUMUYIWA ADEJOBI, mnipr, mipra, fCAI

FORCE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER,

FORCE HEADQUARTERS,

ABUJA

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

