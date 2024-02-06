A man at Kabeama coastal settlement in Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, South-south Nigeria, has allegedly beheaded his girlfriend.

The suspect has been identified simply as Tony, while the slain woman is Ebibraaladei Maxwell.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the slain woman lived with the man and that both had a child together.

According to the neighbours, the sad incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday, at about 3 a.m., with the severed head of the victim discovered at dawn.

The residents apprehended Tony as he attempted to flee the scene and handed him over to the police.

Musa Mohammed, the police spokesperson in Bayelsa, who confirmed the incident, said the victim was in police custody and undergoing interrogation.

Police operatives from Sagbama evacuated the remains of the victim and deposited them at the morgue of the Federal Medical Centre, Yenagoa.

Bayelsa Government reacts

Meanwhile, the Bayelsa State Government, on Tuesday, called for calm over the incident.

The call came amidst reported tension between members of the Kabeama and Amatolo communities where the woman and the boyfriend hail from.

The Deputy Governor of the state, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, in a statement by his media aide, Doubara Atasi, urged the two communities to allow the police to handle the matter.

He cautioned the woman’s community against reprisal, saying the government was taking appropriate measures to ensure justice for the deceased and her family.

READ ALSO: Police operative shot dead by girlfriend

Mr Ewhrudjakpo condemned the killing, saying it was an “unacceptable sad development”.

“Security agencies have since swung into action in line with government directives on the matter,” he added.

He urged traditional leaders and people of the two communities to avoid utterances and actions that could escalate the matter.

The deputy governor also appealed to both communities to cooperate with government and security agencies to ensure amicable handling of the matter.

He expressed the condolences of the state government to the family of the deceased and assured them of justice.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

