The Federal High Court in Lagos on Tuesday, quashed a N21. 5 billion money laundering charge preferred against a former Chief of Air Staff, Adesola Amosu, and two others.
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had re-arraigned the defendants on an amended 13-count charge of money laundering involving N21.5 billion.
The judge, Chukwujekwu Aneke, in a ruling on Tuesday, upheld a preliminary objection filed by the defence challenging the jurisdiction of the court to entertain the case.
The preliminary objection was anchored on the grounds that the defendants were serving military officers as of the time they were charged.
Defence counsel had argued that the defendants were therefore, only subject to trial by a court martial, since they were still officers during the period.
…More details shortly
