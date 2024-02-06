The police in Anambra State, South-east Nigeria, have declared a police inspector wanted over alleged murder in the state.

The police spokesperson in the state, Tochukwu Ikenga, in a short statement forwarded to PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday identified the inspector as Audu Omadefu.

“The (Anambra Police) Command urges any member of the public who sees the fugitive or has information on his whereabouts to report to the nearest police station or call the command control room number,” Mr Ikenga, a deputy superintendent of police, said.

The police spokesperson published some telephone numbers of the police in the state, with an appeal to Nigerians to report to the police whenever they see the wanted inspector.

“Any information given in this regard shall be treated with utmost confidentiality,” he assured.

Mr Ikenga also uploaded the photograph of the inspector on various social media handles of the police in the state.

The police spokesperson did not, however, give details of the alleged murder.

Not the first time

Cases of police brutality, extortion and harassment of Nigerians are not new, but that of murder is rare.

In October 2020, Nigerian youths protested against police brutality across the country and called for the disbandment of the now-defunct Special Anti-Robbery Unit (SARS) of the police.

Despite the ban on SARS, the cases of police brutality have persisted across the country.

The police authorities have continued to punish police operatives for various acts against Nigerian citizens.

Six

officers, for instance, were caught in a viral video, in April 2023, using a machete to smack two unidentified people in Imo State.

The police in the state would later begin an ‘orderly room trial’ of the officers.

Another police operative, Ubi Ebri, within the same period allegedly shot dead a young man in Delta State for reportedly refusing to give N100 bribe.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how youths in Delta State protested with the victim’s corpse along major roads in Asaba.

Mr Ebri, the operative, was immediately arrested, dismissed from service and later arraigned.

