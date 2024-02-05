Britain’s King Charles has been diagnosed with a “form of cancer,” a Buckingham Palace statement said on Monday.

The 75-year-old monarch had in January spent three nights in the hospital where he underwent a corrective procedure for an enlarged prostate.

It was during his last visit that the cancer, which the statement described as a “separate issue of concern,” was found.

The monarch will postpone public-facing duties while he undergoes treatment, the statement said.

“His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments … throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual,” Buckingham Palace said.

It added that the king remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.

According to the statement, the monarch chose to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.

The news about the king’s diagnosis also comes at the time when the world is commemorating international cancer day.

King Charles ascended the throne in September 2022 following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in a post on X said, “I have no doubt he will be back to full strength in no time and I know the whole country will be wishing him well.”

